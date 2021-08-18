Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 27,708 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,708 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $19,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,285.0% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.02. 42,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,904,187. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.94 and a 12 month high of $78.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.06.

