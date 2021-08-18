Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $24.19 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,939 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $24,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at $349,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 11.2% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 5.8% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 4.8% in the first quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 13,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 13,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $1,930,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 22,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total value of $3,189,606.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,021.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 493,411 shares of company stock valued at $70,053,725 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.58.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.68. 302,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,195,025. The company has a market capitalization of $351.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.10.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

