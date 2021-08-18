Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 319,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,172 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $21,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,790,213. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $56.75 and a twelve month high of $69.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.13 billion, a PE ratio of -30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.27.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.43%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

