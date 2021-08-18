Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 5,044 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,044 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $25,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $50,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 31.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.62.

Shares of NYSE HON traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $229.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,833,864. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $158.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.44. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.21 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

