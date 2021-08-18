Piper Sandler Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for The Charles Schwab in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 15th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.05 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.28. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Charles Schwab’s FY2024 earnings at $4.58 EPS.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JMP Securities upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Argus upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.41.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $72.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.14. The Charles Schwab has a twelve month low of $33.79 and a twelve month high of $76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,044,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,376,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,653 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,187,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670,450 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,022,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,044,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,311 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,869,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,272,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,363 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 29,412,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,917,092,000 after purchasing an additional 952,710 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,254. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $948,750.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 445,436 shares of company stock valued at $32,474,713. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

