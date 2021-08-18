Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,083 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.54% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $12,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PIPR. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after acquiring an additional 11,454 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,144,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.82, for a total transaction of $1,069,206.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,385,884.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $133,394.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,476 shares of company stock worth $1,501,688 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PIPR opened at $141.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.81. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52 week low of $66.83 and a 52 week high of $146.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.31.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.92. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 10.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.96%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $138.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

