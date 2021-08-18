Plasma Finance (PPAY) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $455,665.00

Plasma Finance (CURRENCY:PPAY) traded down 13.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. One Plasma Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0783 or 0.00000175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Plasma Finance has a total market capitalization of $9.65 million and $455,665.00 worth of Plasma Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Plasma Finance has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00052381 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.49 or 0.00124026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.04 or 0.00149833 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003732 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,770.01 or 1.00058218 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.59 or 0.00879650 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Plasma Finance Coin Profile

Plasma Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,116,295 coins. The official message board for Plasma Finance is medium.com/plasmapay . Plasma Finance’s official Twitter account is @plasma_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Plasma Finance’s official website is plasma.finance

Plasma Finance Coin Trading

