PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) will announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.29). PlayAGS reported earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.37). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to $0.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PlayAGS.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 76.20%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AGS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley started coverage on PlayAGS in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PlayAGS from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. PlayAGS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.55.

Shares of AGS stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.11. The company had a trading volume of 107,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,172. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.77 million, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 3.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.78. PlayAGS has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in PlayAGS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the first quarter worth $94,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PlayAGS in the second quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in PlayAGS in the second quarter valued at $126,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PlayAGS (AGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.