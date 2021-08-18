PlutusDeFi (PLT) Price Hits $0.10 on Top Exchanges

PlutusDeFi (CURRENCY:PLT) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One PlutusDeFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000915 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PlutusDeFi has traded down 30.2% against the U.S. dollar. PlutusDeFi has a total market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of PlutusDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00057249 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003015 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00015483 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $384.69 or 0.00851700 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00048110 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.19 or 0.00104473 BTC.

About PlutusDeFi

PlutusDeFi (CRYPTO:PLT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2020. PlutusDeFi’s total supply is 107,790,338 coins and its circulating supply is 21,072,987 coins. PlutusDeFi’s official Twitter account is @adddotxyz . The official message board for PlutusDeFi is medium.com/plutusdefi . The official website for PlutusDeFi is plutusdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz upholds the core values of decentralization. That’s why ADD.xyz’s Defi-As-A-Service solutions focus on user privacy, anonymity and maintaining sovereignty over users wealth. ADD.xyz aims to makes it easy to enter the world of decentralized finance. PlutusDeFi is rebranding its platform to Add.xyz. Please, visit the announcement page. “

PlutusDeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlutusDeFi directly using US dollars.

