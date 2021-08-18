POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Shares Gap Down to $9.17

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.17, but opened at $8.87. POINT Biopharma Global shares last traded at $8.99, with a volume of 2,219 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PNT shares. Cowen initiated coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

