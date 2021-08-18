PolkaCover Market Cap Achieves $5.13 Million (CVR)

PolkaCover (CURRENCY:CVR) traded 12% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Over the last week, PolkaCover has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar. PolkaCover has a total market cap of $5.13 million and approximately $161,421.00 worth of PolkaCover was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolkaCover coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000279 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00053775 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.45 or 0.00134515 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.07 or 0.00151483 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003939 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,815.87 or 0.99728994 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.40 or 0.00886561 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,043.09 or 0.06771809 BTC.

PolkaCover Coin Profile

PolkaCover’s genesis date was January 19th, 2021. PolkaCover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 40,877,488 coins. PolkaCover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

PolkaCover Coin Trading

