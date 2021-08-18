Polkadex Trading 12% Higher Over Last Week (PDEX)

Polkadex (CURRENCY:PDEX) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. In the last week, Polkadex has traded up 12% against the US dollar. One Polkadex coin can now be bought for about $13.05 or 0.00029050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkadex has a market cap of $41.41 million and approximately $3.58 million worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Polkadex alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00053469 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.78 or 0.00133083 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.86 or 0.00151054 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003880 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,794.70 or 0.99717972 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.26 or 0.00886580 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,062.42 or 0.06817293 BTC.

Polkadex Coin Profile

Polkadex’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,172,895 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Buying and Selling Polkadex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkadex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polkadex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkadex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.