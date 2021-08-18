PolkaFoundry Price Hits $0.66 on Top Exchanges (PKF)

PolkaFoundry (CURRENCY:PKF) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. During the last week, PolkaFoundry has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. One PolkaFoundry coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001453 BTC on exchanges. PolkaFoundry has a market cap of $20.05 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of PolkaFoundry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00058047 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002975 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00015433 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $388.11 or 0.00856886 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00048297 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.30 or 0.00104432 BTC.

PolkaFoundry Coin Profile

PolkaFoundry (CRYPTO:PKF) is a coin. PolkaFoundry’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,472,084 coins. PolkaFoundry’s official Twitter account is @polkafoundry

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaFoundry is a one-stop dApp factory providing interoperability with DeFi and Web 3.0 ecosystems by leveraging the Polkadot multi-chain blockchain. It’s optimized to tackle various real-world problems, especially those related to dapp UX, to the highest standard of practice and efficiency demanded from the non-stop technological industry nowadays. The platform consists of a public blockchain (the PolkaFoundry blockchain) plus several dapp developer support services, including identity service (PolkaID), document storage service (DocuGuard), and Oracle service (Decentralized Gate). “

Buying and Selling PolkaFoundry

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaFoundry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaFoundry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolkaFoundry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

