Polkally Tops 1-Day Volume of $156,466.00 (KALLY)

Polkally (CURRENCY:KALLY) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 18th. Polkally has a total market capitalization of $209,241.11 and $156,466.00 worth of Polkally was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Polkally has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One Polkally coin can currently be bought for $0.0121 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polkally alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00052381 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.49 or 0.00124026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.04 or 0.00149833 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003732 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,770.01 or 1.00058218 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.59 or 0.00879650 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Polkally Coin Profile

Polkally’s total supply is 94,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,256,851 coins. Polkally’s official Twitter account is @realpolkally

Polkally Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkally should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkally using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polkally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkally and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.