Polychain Monsters (PMON) 24 Hour Volume Hits $5.95 Million

Polychain Monsters (CURRENCY:PMON) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Polychain Monsters coin can currently be purchased for about $15.37 or 0.00034345 BTC on major exchanges. Polychain Monsters has a total market cap of $53.60 million and $5.95 million worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Polychain Monsters has traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polychain Monsters alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00056716 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002925 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00015050 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $375.60 or 0.00839345 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00047507 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.45 or 0.00103812 BTC.

Polychain Monsters Profile

Polychain Monsters is a coin. Its genesis date was March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,567,362 coins and its circulating supply is 3,487,584 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

Buying and Selling Polychain Monsters

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polychain Monsters directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polychain Monsters should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polychain Monsters using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polychain Monsters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polychain Monsters and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.