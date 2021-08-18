Polyient Games Governance Token (PGT) Trading Down 0.3% This Week

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. During the last week, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Polyient Games Governance Token coin can now be bought for about $134.23 or 0.00299994 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polyient Games Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $2.45 million and $92,599.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00056391 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002907 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00015012 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.38 or 0.00836725 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00046518 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.75 or 0.00155886 BTC.

About Polyient Games Governance Token

Polyient Games Governance Token (CRYPTO:PGT) is a coin. It launched on January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,236 coins. Polyient Games Governance Token’s official website is www.polyient.games . The official message board for Polyient Games Governance Token is medium.com/polyient-games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyient Games is an investment firm focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain gaming industries. It invests in startups that are building the infrastructure and applications that will scale the NFT asset class. In addition to its investment activities, Polyient is also building the Polyient Games Ecosystem (PG Ecosystem), a collaborative platform that aims to bring together all participants in the NFT market, ranging from blockchain games and major blockchain networks to NFT collectors and gamers. “

Buying and Selling Polyient Games Governance Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polyient Games Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polyient Games Governance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polyient Games Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

