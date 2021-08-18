PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) Short Interest Update

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the July 15th total of 47,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPD traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.97. 17,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,950. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.44. PolyPid has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $135.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.29.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts predict that PolyPid will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

PYPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PolyPid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of PolyPid in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PolyPid during the second quarter worth $131,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PolyPid by 153.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 34,227 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of PolyPid in the second quarter worth $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PolyPid in the second quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PolyPid in the second quarter worth $101,000. 9.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PolyPid Company Profile

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

