Populous (PPT) Hits Market Capitalization of $133.37 Million

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One Populous coin can now be purchased for $2.50 or 0.00005598 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Populous has a market capitalization of $133.37 million and approximately $3.08 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Populous has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00056713 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002941 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00015077 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $377.05 or 0.00842812 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00047440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.12 or 0.00103089 BTC.

Populous Coin Profile

PPT is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official website is populous.world . Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Buying and Selling Populous

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

