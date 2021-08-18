PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.23% of PotlatchDeltic worth $8,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCH. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the first quarter worth $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 457.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 46.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 28.3% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the first quarter worth $185,000. 74.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PotlatchDeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PotlatchDeltic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.25.

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $49.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.53. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12-month low of $38.46 and a 12-month high of $65.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.53.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 34.43%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

