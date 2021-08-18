PPL (NYSE:PPL) Cut to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

PPL (NYSE:PPL) was downgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $46.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $42.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 57.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PPL. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of PPL stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $29.25. The stock had a trading volume of 50,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,799,659. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. PPL has a 1 year low of $25.47 and a 1 year high of $30.81. The stock has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PPL will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PPL by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,085,000 after acquiring an additional 19,617 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPL by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of PPL by 180.3% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 413.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 25,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter valued at about $371,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

