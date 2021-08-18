PPL (NYSE:PPL) Cut to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

PPL (NYSE:PPL) was downgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $46.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $42.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 57.26% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PPL. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.
Shares of PPL stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $29.25. The stock had a trading volume of 50,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,799,659. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. PPL has a 1 year low of $25.47 and a 1 year high of $30.81. The stock has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 0.74.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PPL by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,085,000 after acquiring an additional 19,617 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPL by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of PPL by 180.3% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 413.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 25,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter valued at about $371,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PPL Company Profile
PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.
