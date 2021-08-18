Precium One Day Trading Volume Tops $12.00 (PCM)

Precium (CURRENCY:PCM) traded 23.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Precium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Precium has a market cap of $427,392.12 and approximately $12.00 worth of Precium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Precium has traded up 42.5% against the US dollar.

Precium (CRYPTO:PCM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2016. Precium’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 749,550,000 coins. The official website for Precium is precium.io . The official message board for Precium is medium.com/@precium . Precium’s official Twitter account is @Precium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Procom is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the scrypt algorithm. It has a six minute block time average and a 28 million PCM supply. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Precium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Precium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Precium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

