Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $46.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Premier traded as high as $38.16 and last traded at $38.07, with a volume of 1741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.69.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PINC. Barclays downgraded Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,740,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,562,000 after buying an additional 287,969 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 17,158 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 119,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Premier during the 2nd quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Premier during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. 62.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Premier had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $481.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Premier’s payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

Premier Company Profile (NASDAQ:PINC)

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

