PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the July 15th total of 4,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:PNRG traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.35. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,481. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.40 million, a PE ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 1.10. PrimeEnergy Resources has a fifty-two week low of $34.33 and a fifty-two week high of $98.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.79 million for the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 7.64%.
Separately, TheStreet cut PrimeEnergy Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.
About PrimeEnergy Resources
PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.
