PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the July 15th total of 4,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNRG traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.35. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,481. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.40 million, a PE ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 1.10. PrimeEnergy Resources has a fifty-two week low of $34.33 and a fifty-two week high of $98.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.79 million for the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 7.64%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNRG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 217.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,528 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. 5.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut PrimeEnergy Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

