Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Acquires 26,342 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 33.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,342 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 1.6% of Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Well Done LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.26.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $1.03 on Wednesday, reaching $77.80. 637,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,489,297. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The company has a market cap of $196.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.88.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

