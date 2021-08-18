Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,468 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Intuit makes up 1.5% of Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

INTU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Intuit from $482.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intuit from $470.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.92.

In other news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total transaction of $70,360,821.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 517,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,330,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock traded down $2.55 on Wednesday, hitting $533.31. 29,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250,510. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $505.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $295.37 and a 1 year high of $542.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Recommended Story: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.