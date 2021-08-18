Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 34.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 566.7% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 368.8% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,687,538.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares in the company, valued at $23,762,124.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total value of $2,752,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,270,794.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,242 shares of company stock valued at $14,397,989 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $268.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 556,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,799,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.63 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.68. The firm has a market cap of $315.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

