Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Buys 8,052 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,052 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up 1.6% of Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 67,659 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 377.4% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 8,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 304.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,774,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,204,000 after buying an additional 2,840,721 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.44. 726,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,081,793. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.62. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.79 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The firm has a market cap of $165.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

NEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.69.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,612. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,767,080. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

