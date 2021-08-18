Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Buys 9,092 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 30.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,092 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.89 on Wednesday, reaching $107.97. 287,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,324,602. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $116.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.97.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

