Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lowered its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $2.47 on Wednesday, hitting $183.85. 156,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,388,221. The company has a market capitalization of $169.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $134.12 and a 12 month high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.15.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 68.34%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.