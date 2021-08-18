Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lowered its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,088 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,290 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 20.2% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 26,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 26,965 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 0.3% in the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 161,479 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Shares of WMB traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.08. The company had a trading volume of 270,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,806,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.97. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $28.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.47.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

