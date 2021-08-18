Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Has $10.77 Million Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Equinix accounts for 2.1% of Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $10,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1,519.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 12,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,228,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on EQIX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $880.28.

EQIX traded down $13.18 on Wednesday, reaching $814.63. The company had a trading volume of 11,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,935. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $845.62. The firm has a market cap of $73.11 billion, a PE ratio of 214.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $817.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. Research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.37%.

In other news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $828.52, for a total transaction of $1,206,325.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,137,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,957 shares of company stock worth $13,534,432. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

