Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Has $12.56 Million Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the period. American Tower comprises 2.4% of Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $12,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Argus raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.00.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total value of $384,476.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,402,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,779 shares of company stock worth $2,685,633. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $3.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $283.41. 61,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,915,545. The business’s 50-day moving average is $276.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $289.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.19%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

