Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Has $2.33 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,604 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Country Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of VIG traded down $1.79 on Wednesday, reaching $160.42. 106,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,372,319. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.18. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $124.14 and a 52-week high of $163.16.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.