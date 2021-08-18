Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Has $3.33 Million Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,496 shares during the quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GPN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 30.8% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPN traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.34. 85,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,801,041. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $186.52. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.33 and a twelve month high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.98%.

In related news, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel purchased 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $173.48 per share, for a total transaction of $199,502.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,515.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $196.90 per share, with a total value of $98,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,510.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 5,186 shares of company stock worth $898,925. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Global Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Global Payments from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.00.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

