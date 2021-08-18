Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Has $8.46 Million Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals comprises about 1.6% of Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $8,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,140,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,008,912,000 after purchasing an additional 878,022 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at about $3,154,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at about $121,479,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $483,793,000 after buying an additional 363,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 23.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,670,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,975,000 after buying an additional 321,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.24.

NYSE APD traded down $9.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $272.13. The company had a trading volume of 65,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,218. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $245.75 and a one year high of $327.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.30.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

