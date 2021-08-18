Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Lowers Position in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lessened its holdings in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 45.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,054 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC owned 0.06% of frontdoor worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of frontdoor by 30.4% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Billings Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of frontdoor by 32.4% in the second quarter. Billings Capital Management LLC now owns 283,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,130,000 after buying an additional 69,476 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of frontdoor in the second quarter worth $2,097,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of frontdoor by 2.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its position in shares of frontdoor by 0.9% in the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 894,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,571,000 after buying an additional 8,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTDR traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.48. The company had a trading volume of 9,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,646. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.33. frontdoor, inc. has a 52-week low of $38.46 and a 52-week high of $58.94.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.90 million. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 299.43% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FTDR shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on frontdoor from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on frontdoor from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

