Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Lowers Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lessened its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the quarter. American Water Works comprises 1.6% of Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $8,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 3.5% during the second quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. US Capital Advisors lowered American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.50.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded down $1.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.84. The company had a trading volume of 34,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,046. The company has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a PE ratio of 43.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.55. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $181.75.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.603 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

