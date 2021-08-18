Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC cut its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,151 shares during the quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.5% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.7% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 9,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,616,884. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.13. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $53.49 and a one year high of $87.27. The company has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.51.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.71.

In other news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam acquired 5,000 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

