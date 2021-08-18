Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC reduced its stake in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,789 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,255 shares during the quarter. Terminix Global makes up approximately 1.9% of Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC owned about 0.16% of Terminix Global worth $9,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Terminix Global by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 108,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,172,000 after purchasing an additional 18,741 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Terminix Global by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 301,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Terminix Global by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 126,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after acquiring an additional 10,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Terminix Global by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

TMX stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.09. The company had a trading volume of 24,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.14. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.11 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 28.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

About Terminix Global

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. It offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

