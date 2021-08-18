Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Sells 2,560 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC reduced its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the quarter. Ecolab accounts for approximately 1.7% of Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $8,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Ecolab by 71.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 52.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 89.5% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

NYSE ECL traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $219.39. The stock had a trading volume of 29,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,490. The company’s fifty day moving average is $214.22. The stock has a market cap of $62.76 billion, a PE ratio of 60.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.25 and a 52-week high of $230.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

ECL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.56.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,184,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,001,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total value of $609,476.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,575.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.