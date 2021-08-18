Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Sells 2,690 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lowered its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth approximately $349,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 11.2% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.8% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.8% in the first quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 13,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $1,101,836.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 56,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $7,783,977.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 493,411 shares of company stock valued at $70,053,725. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Citigroup raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.58.

NYSE:PG traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $143.31. 512,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,195,025. The company has a market cap of $350.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

