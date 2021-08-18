Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Sells 3,411 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,411 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 53.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,886,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,099 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $164,570,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,329,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,592 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,176,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,879 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,464 shares of company stock worth $6,097,611. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on RTX. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.77.

Shares of RTX traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.47. The company had a trading volume of 241,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,364,667. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $51.92 and a 12 month high of $89.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

