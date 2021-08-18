Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Sells 3,440 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,440 shares during the quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. Wolfe Research raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Raymond James upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.20.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold a total of 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $869,438 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.09. 57,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,791,033. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.58 and a 52-week high of $203.88. The company has a market cap of $79.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $187.36.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.62%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

