Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Sells 541 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lowered its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Chemed makes up approximately 1.6% of Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Chemed worth $8,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 15.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 9.5% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 1.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 68.5% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 170,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,767,000 after buying an additional 69,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHE traded down $3.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $452.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,102. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $474.17. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $417.41 and a 52-week high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $532.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.85 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 14.30%. Chemed’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 17.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.52%.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.78, for a total transaction of $1,403,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,197,672.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.04, for a total value of $1,313,488.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,554.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,549 shares of company stock valued at $4,598,596. 3.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CHE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

