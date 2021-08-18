PRIZM Hits Market Cap of $24.32 Million (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. During the last week, PRIZM has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. One PRIZM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PRIZM has a total market cap of $24.32 million and $720,281.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002360 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000105 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

PRIZM Coin Profile

PZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,836,234,177 coins. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PRIZM is prizmspace.medium.com . The official website for PRIZM is pzm.space/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

Buying and Selling PRIZM

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

