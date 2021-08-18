PRIZM (PZM) Trading Down 12% This Week

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 18th. PRIZM has a market capitalization of $24.76 million and approximately $522,372.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRIZM coin can currently be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, PRIZM has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002324 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000108 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

PRIZM Coin Profile

PRIZM (CRYPTO:PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,836,538,974 coins. The official website for PRIZM is pzm.space/en . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . PRIZM’s official message board is prizmspace.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

Buying and Selling PRIZM

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

