Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) Short Interest Down 23.4% in July

Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the July 15th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Pro-Dex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of Pro-Dex stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.81. 8,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,677. Pro-Dex has a 1-year low of $20.95 and a 1-year high of $42.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

In related news, CFO Alisha Charlton sold 978 shares of Pro-Dex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total value of $33,154.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,774 shares in the company, valued at $161,838.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 40.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDEX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Pro-Dex during the 1st quarter valued at about $540,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pro-Dex during the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pro-Dex during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,379,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,641 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.96% of the company’s stock.

Pro-Dex Company Profile

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and maxocranial facial markets.

