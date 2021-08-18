ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFF) Short Interest Update

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 597,200 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the July 15th total of 462,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,194.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PBSFF opened at $19.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.18. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52-week low of $10.34 and a 52-week high of $22.41.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE operates as an entertainment player with e-commerce business. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales and Commerce. The Entertainment segment offers entertainment whenever, wherever and on any device. The Content Production & Global Sales segment combines the international TV production and distribution business with the global digital studio, Studio71 under the umbrella of Red Arrow Studios.

