Proton Market Capitalization Achieves $22.39 Million (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Proton has a total market capitalization of $22.39 million and $1.71 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Proton has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Proton coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00056595 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002980 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00015254 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.59 or 0.00843172 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00047747 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00103656 BTC.

About Proton

Proton (XPR) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,293,784,214 coins. Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Buying and Selling Proton

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

