Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) Short Interest Update

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 257,500 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the July 15th total of 198,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 251,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Provectus Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.94 million, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 0.69. Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10.
About Provectus Biopharmaceuticals
